Jalapeno products sold in Illinois recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Illinois is once again part of a widespread food recall, this time involving jalapeños.

The Food and Drug Administration said products with jalapeños distributed by Taylor Foods could be contaminated with salmonella. Taylor Foods is the same company at the center of this summer’s cyclosporiasis outbreak that has made thousands of people sick.

The prepared products, which include pico de gallo salsa and guacamole, were sent to stores in 26 states. Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the products after Coast Citrus Distributors recalled fresh jalapeños earlier this month.

Illinois

Several stores in Illinois received packaged jalapeño products that are part of the recall:

Kroger’s Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15

Kroger’s Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-15

Walmart’s Freshness Guaranteed Hot Pico de Gallo, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 8-16

Walmart’s Freshness Guaranteed Mild Pico de Gallo, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 8-16

Whole Foods’ Salsa Fresca Medium, 12 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-16

Whole Foods’ Pico de Gallo Mild, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-16

Whole Foods’ Pico de Gallo Spicy, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-16

Whole Foods’ Salsa Verde Mild, 12 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-16

Whole Foods’ Salsa Roja Medium, 12 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-16

Whole Foods’ Pineapple Mango Salsa Mild, 10 oz. - best if used by Aug. 7-14