No serious injuries reported after another accident at Chatham YNOT building

The Chatham YNOT building showed only minor damage to a concrete post outside after a vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

According to the owner who was on site, an elderly driver had what appeared to be a medical issue that resulted in losing control of the vehicle, which wound up on its side.

Police say the driver left Walnut St., struck a utility pole and a concrete post. It was seen leaning after the accident. An awning support will need to be replace, authorities said.

Chatham Fire Department crews helped remove them from the vehicle but said no one was seriously hurt. Officials say the couple refused to go to the hospital. Police say there is no indication the driver was intoxicated.

It happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. The owner said the children present for the day camp were inside and did not witness the accident. None were harmed.

A YNOT Outdoors Facebook posted stated: "East main door is blocked. West side (ball court) door is approachable. We are still here for the day, so, no need to pick up any kids, if you need coverage."

The building was the scene of a deadly accident last spring when a woman driving along Walnut St. suffered a medical episode, left the road and slammed into the facility soon after children arrived at the end of the school day.

Four children enrolled at the camp died along with a high school student assistant and others were hurt.

"Incidents like this remind us of that day," read a statement from Chatham Fire.

A civil lawsuit against YNOT and the driver has been filed by the victim's families.

