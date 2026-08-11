Severe storms expected to blow through Central Illinois on Tuesday

The Bloomington-Normal area and much of Central Illinois is at enhanced risk for severe weather on Tuesday, with 75+ mph wind gusts and a few tornadoes possible.

McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties are all under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The storms are expected to be at their worst between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reported.

Additional storms are possible Tuesday night, though they will be lower in coverage and intensity.

The weather service recommends identifying an indoor shelter and setting up multiple ways to receive weather warnings, to be ready for the storm.