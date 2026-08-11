Springfield police officer has been reassigned during the investigation into her DUI arrest | First Listen
- Linzee Carpenter was stopped in Chatham and arrested following an officer smelling alcohol in her vehicle
- Springfield School District under the direction of new leadership this school year
- A suburban lawmaker is calling for stricter oversight and criminal charges after 57 decomposing bodies were discovered at a funeral home
- One argument for bringing a data center to town is the promise of revenue