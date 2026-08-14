CWLP announces electric rate discount for eligible seniors

City Water, Light and Power is reminding eligible senior citizens that they may qualify for a 10% reduction on standard electric rates through CWLP’s Senior Citizen Discount program.



The program is designed to provide financial relief to income-qualified senior customers and help make monthly electric bills more manageable. To qualify, customers must be 62 years of age or older, have the CWLP service account in their name, and have a total household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.



For 2026, the maximum qualifying annual household income is $47,880 for a one-person household or $64,920 for a multi-person household.



CWLP encourages eligible seniors to take advantage of the program and to contact CWLP if they have questions about the application process. “We want to make sure eligible customers know this assistance is available and understand how they can receive it,” said Scott Rogers, CWLP Chief Utility Engineer. “If you are 62 or older and think you may meet the income requirements, we encourage you to apply and contact our Customer Service Office with any questions.”



The Mayor noted the value of the local utility's ability to offer this program in Springfield. “As a community-owned utility, CWLP does a good job in looking for ways to serve our residents beyond simply delivering reliable electricity,” said Mayor Misty Buscher.

“Programs like the Senior Citizen Discount are one way we can make a direct difference for customers in our community, particularly those living on fixed or limited incomes.”