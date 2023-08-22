© 2023 NPR Illinois
Excessive Heat Warning extended through Friday

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
Sun in a field
jodage/flickr
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/legalcode

Hot weather and high humidity is blasting central Illinois this week. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, which has been extended until 10 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values of 105 to 115 degrees will occur each afternoon, the highest on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 112. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Officials say to limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing and check on children and the elderly. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, dial 9-1-1.

Heat-related illnesses are possible. Learn more about heat stroke, heat exhaustion and more.

NWS

