Heat Stroke vs. Heat Exhaustion: Know the difference

The extreme heat impacting Illinois this week can be dangerous. There are several heat-related illnesses that can impact individuals. While some symptoms might be similar, there are differences and knowing what to do can save someone's life.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has issued guidelines, which are provided below:

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:



Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

Take the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke:

Call 911 for emergency medical care.

Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive.

Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing.

Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods:

With a cold water or ice bath, if possible Wet the skin Place cold wet cloths on the skin Soak clothing with cool water Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling. Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water.



Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. Heat exhaustion is most likely to affect:



The elderly

People with high blood pressure

Those working in a hot environment

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

Treat a worker who has heat exhaustion by doing the following:

Take worker to a clinic or emergency room for medical evaluation and treatment.

Call 911 if medical care is unavailable.

Have someone stay with the worker until help arrives.

Remove the worker from the hot area and give liquids to drink.

Remove unnecessary clothing, including shoes and socks.

Cool the worker with cold compresses or have the worker wash their head, face, and neck with cold water.

Encourage frequent sips of cool water.

Rhabdomyolysis

Rhabdomyolysis (rhabdo) is a medical condition associated with heat stress and prolonged physical exertion. Rhabdo causes the rapid breakdown, rupture, and death of muscle. When muscle tissue dies, electrolytes and large proteins are released into the bloodstream. This can cause irregular heart rhythms, seizures, and damage to the kidneys.

Symptoms of rhabdo include:



Muscle cramps/pain

Abnormally dark (tea or cola-colored) urine

Weakness

Exercise intolerance

Asymptomatic

Workers with symptoms of rhabdo should:

Stop activity

Drink more liquids (water preferred)

Seek immediate care at the nearest medical facility.

Ask to be checked for rhabdomyolysis (i.e., blood sample analyzed for creatine kinase).

To learn more, visit NIOSH Rhabdomyolysis.

Heat Syncope

Heat syncope is a fainting (syncope) episode or dizziness that usually occurs when standing for too long or suddenly standing up after sitting or lying. Factors that may contribute to heat syncope include dehydration and lack of acclimatization.

Symptoms of heat syncope include:



Fainting (short duration)

Dizziness

Light-headedness from standing too long or suddenly rising from a sitting or lying position

Workers with heat syncope should:

Sit or lie down in a cool place.

Slowly drink water, clear juice, or a sports drink.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps usually affect workers who sweat a lot during strenuous activity. This sweating depletes the body’s salt and moisture levels. Low salt levels in muscles cause painful cramps. Heat cramps may also be a symptom of heat exhaustion.

Symptoms

Muscle cramps, pain, or spasms in the abdomen, arms, or legs

Workers with heat cramps should do the following:



Drink water and have a snack or a drink that replaces carbohydrates and electrolytes (such as sports drinks) every 15 to 20 minutes.

Avoid salt tablets.

Get medical help if the worker:

Has heart problems. Is on a low sodium diet. Has cramps that do not subside within 1 hour.



Heat Rash

Heat rash is a skin irritation caused by excessive sweating during hot, humid weather.

Symptoms of heat rash include:



Red clusters of pimples or small blisters

Usually appears on the neck, upper chest, groin, under the breasts, and in elbow creases

Workers who have heat rash should: