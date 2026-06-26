Sangamon County Coroner asks for the public's help in finding deceased man's family

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the next of kin of Michael Satterfield, 66, of Springfield.

Satterfield was found on June 18 near a construction site in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue East in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Satterfield was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:15 a.m.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicate Satterfield died from a cervical spine fracture consistent with a fall. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

The Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate Mr. Satterfield’s next of kin, according to Allmon.

Investigators have checked multiple previous addresses in both the Chicago area and Springfield area, called numerous phone numbers associated with possible emergency contacts, and searched available law enforcement databases, but have not been able to identify or contact a relative.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Satterfield’s next of kin is asked to contact the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office at 217-753-6610.