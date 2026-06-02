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Springfield man, 77, dies in motorcycle accident

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:08 PM CDT
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The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the identity of the man who was transported by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s emergency room after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck near the intersection of 9th Street and Carpenter Street Monday.

JB Logan, 77, of Springfield was pronounced dead at 2:54 p.m., shortly after his arrival at the emergency room.

An autopsy was done Tuesday and preliminary findings show Logan died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.  
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Springfield IL Sangamon County Coroner
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