LLCC Truck Driver Training Program expands to Litchfield

Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) Wednesday to announce plans for expanding the school’s Truck Driver Training Program.

The State of Illinois will provide $2.6 million for design and implementation of infrastructure improvements, which will create a new training site in Litchfield. This investment will help meet the growing need for licensed commercial drivers, support local economic development, and provide stable career opportunities for Illinoisans.

“Truck drivers are a crucial lynchpin of the supply chains that power our economy. With enormous demand for commercial driver’s license holders, Illinois is proudly building a skilled workforce to meet the moment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This expansion at Lincoln Land Community College demonstrates how essential community college programs are to our workforce development, economic vitality, and the livelihoods of Illinois’ working families.”

Since its inception in 1998, the program has enrolled over 4,000 students, with 98.5% graduating and obtaining their commercial driver’s license. The State-supported expansion comes when there is currently a three-month waitlist for student entry into the program due to limited space, preventing timely access to high-quality workforce training and employment in commercial truck driving — a field that is imperative to the regional economy and supply chains.

“Employers across our region consistently tell us they urgently need skilled, safety focused drivers, and that demand is evident in the strong employer interest we see even before our students graduate,” said Dr. Charlotte Warren, President of LLCC.

“LLCC’s program is designed to prepare students to enter the workforce quickly while meeting the highest standards for safety and professionalism. Today’s announcement represents an important opportunity for students to gain in-demand skills, for employers to find the workforce they need, and for our regional economy to continue to grow and thrive.”

LLCC’s Truck Driver Training Program provides Illinois students with training and credentials to start their careers as commercial drivers. Taught by professionals with years of teaching and over-the-road driving experience, this program combines classroom learning with a hands-on approach to obtaining a Class A CDL with all endorsements. Students can develop their communication, mechanical knowledge, and safety skills throughout the four-to-six-week program.

“The State’s support of the Truck Driver Training Program at Lincoln Land Community College reinforces DCEO’s commitment to bolstering workforce development,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The expansion of this program will increase opportunity for Illinoisans to access a commercial driver’s license and start a successful career in the trucking industry.”

“The timing of this announcement could not be better for Litchfield and the surrounding region. The expansion of Lincoln Land Community College’s truck driving program is a perfect complement to the recent opening of the SCI Center in Litchfield, and it further strengthens our position as a workforce and transportation hub in Central Illinois,” said Litchfield Mayor Jacob Fleming.

“As technology and artificial intelligence continue to reshape parts of the economy, skilled trades and working-class careers like commercial driving will remain essential to keeping our country moving. These are careers that provide strong wages, long-term stability, and real opportunities for families across our region. We are proud to partner with institutions like LLCC that are investing directly in workforce.”