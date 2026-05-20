International Carillon Festival is this week

The International Carillon Festival in Springfield’s Washington Park, first held in 1962, is lauded as one of the world’s most important and prestigious carillon events. The festival has earned an unsurpassed tradition of presenting the world’s finest carillonists/carillonneurs.

During the past five decades, the festival has featured carillonists from: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and the United States.

The event from May 21-24 is presented by the Springfield Park District with the support of The Rees Carillon Society and The Carillon Belles. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner as well as lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks will also be present. Friday evening will include fireworks.

Several monitors will be positioned around the tower to view the playing keyboard and carillonists during the performance. All concerts are about 45 minutes in duration. The event is free.

Thursday, May 21



6:00 PM – Springfield Municipal Band

6:30 PM – Elien Van den Broeck, Belgium

7:20 PM – Carlo van Ulft, IL

Friday, May 22



6:00 PM – FourSquared Wind Ensemble

6:30 PM – Jesse Ratcliffe, WV

7:20 PM – Carson Landry, NY

8:40 PM – (Händel’s) Music for the Royal Fireworks – Carlo van Ulft

Dusk: Fireworks with additional noise on the carillon by Carillon Duo “The Bell Buddies” (Elien Van den Broeck and Carlo van Ulft)

Saturday, May 23



6:00 PM –The Mother road Bones

6:30 PM – Carson Landry, NY

7:20 PM – Jesse Ratcliffe, WV

Sunday, May 24

