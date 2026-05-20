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Rep. Sorensen calls for justice amid reports Jonathan Ross has been quietly reassigned

WCBU | By Lauren Warnecke
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:12 PM CDT
A person wearing a face mask and winter clothing holds up a sign that says "ARREST JONATHAN ROSS" at a nighttime outdoor protest surrounded by a crowd of people.
Adam Bettcher
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AP
A protester holds a sign reading "ARREST JONATHAN ROSS" during a rally for Renee Good, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, after she was fatally shot the day before.

The Democrat representing Central Illinois in Washington said he wants Congress to push the justice system to work for everyone, not just the powerful.

“That, I think, is at the crux of what’s going on in America today,” said U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen during a virtual press conference on Monday. “These people have so much power, and then they get hungry for that power.”

Sorensen’s comments were a response to reports the Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] officer who shot and killed a U.S. citizen during an immigration enforcement raid in Minneapolis this winter was quietly reassigned within the Department of Homeland Security after three days of administrative leave.

Federal authorities sought to block state and local investigations into Peoria-area native Jonathan Ross’s highly publicized fatal shooting of Renee Good following a verbal altercation between Good and ICE agents.

In April, a federal judge ordered the government to turn over evidence related the Jan. 7 incident to state authorities.

A man with short, gray hair and a beard smiles while wearing a blue zip-up jacket, standing outdoors with blurred buildings in the background.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
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AP
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen

Congressional Democrats forced a partial government shutdown following Good’s death and another fatal shooting by ICE agents in Minneapolis that killed U.S. citizen Alex Pretti. But whether federal probes into either incident are happening or will happen remains an open question.

“We need to make sure we have a military that works for the benefit of the people, so that CBP [Customs and Border Protection] and ICE go to the border where they are most needed and they don’t terrorize our citizens,” Sorensen said. “And that this administration does not get a pass to be able to do that.”

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letter to White House “border czar” Tom Homan demanding information about whether Jonathan Ross is working in her state. In a social media post with her letter attached, Hochul said “reassigning Jonathan Ross is not accountability.

“If he’s in New York, he must be removed immediately,” she said.

Sorensen said he’s watching for the administration’s response and hopes Hochul gets answers.

His congressional district includes Peoria, in addition to large portions of Central and Western Illinois including Bloomington-Normal, the Quad Cities and Rockford.
Illinois
Lauren Warnecke
Lauren Warnecke is the Deputy News Director at WCBU and WGLT.
See stories by Lauren Warnecke