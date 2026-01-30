Lutheran Church leader arrested for producing child pornography

A leader in the Lutheran Church was arrested this week for allegedly producing child pornography.

Michael William Mohr, 54, of Springfield, is the president of the Central Illinois District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod [LCMS], overseeing about 150 congregations across 50 counties, including McLean County.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Thomas Albus said a search of Mohr's Springfield home uncovered storage devices containing videos of three juveniles in the bathroom.

According to Albus, an investigation started when one juvenile victim told the Vandalia Police Department he discovered a disguised camera in a hotel bathroom the morning after Mohr stood over the boy while performing a sex act on himself.

Mohr allegedly hid additional cameras throughout a residence in Vandalia, about 75 miles south of Springfield.

Vandalia Police were assisted by FBI in St. Louis and Springfield, plus St. Louis County law enforcement.

Mohr appeared in federal court in St. Louis Thursday and waived his right to a detention hearing, court records show.

In a letter to congregants provided to WGLT, LCMS president Rev. Dr. Matthew C. Harrison said "No words can express our sorrow and shame."

Church officials said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Rev. Patick Gumz from the Central Illinois District of the LCMS said in a statement the church is also "working with the affected congregations and parishioners to ensure they receive the necessary pastoral support and care during this difficult time."

"In the meantime, we pray God's hand of justice and mercy will prevail for all affected by this situation," he said.

Mohr's next court appearance is Feb. 11.