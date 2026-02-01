Peoria County Sheriff's deputy is stable after being shot during traffic stop

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office reports one of its deputies was shot several times during a traffic stop Saturday night and is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post the deputy was conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Western Avenue in Peoria around 9:52 p.m. when he was shot and a passenger fled on foot.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said early Sunday the deputy underwent surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.

"He faces a long recovery, but we are grateful that he is in stable condition," Watkins said. "He has been a dedicated member of our department for the past three years."

Watkins did not provide the deputy's name.

The sheriff’s office said Peoria Police is handling the investigation and more information will be released soon.

This story will be updated.