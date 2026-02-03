© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
The Ball Chatham School District to hold meetings to discuss upcoming referendum | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 3, 2026 at 6:41 AM CST
  • The district says more than 400 projects need to be addressed on school buildings, and the referendum is requesting money to complete those
  • Farmers and biofuel leaders are hoping President Donald Trump's call to expand the sale of 15% ethanol gasoline could increase demand for corn
  • The recent snow has yet to overcome the area's drought
  • Authorities are investigating after a woman reported being robbed in Decatur by two men claiming to be U.S. Marshals
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
