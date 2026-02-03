The Ball Chatham School District to hold meetings to discuss upcoming referendum | First Listen
- The district says more than 400 projects need to be addressed on school buildings, and the referendum is requesting money to complete those
- Farmers and biofuel leaders are hoping President Donald Trump's call to expand the sale of 15% ethanol gasoline could increase demand for corn
- The recent snow has yet to overcome the area's drought
- Authorities are investigating after a woman reported being robbed in Decatur by two men claiming to be U.S. Marshals