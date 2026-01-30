© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deputy Sean Grayson sentenced 20 years in Sonya Massey's killing| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:10 AM CST
Sean Grayson
Sangamon Co. Sheriff's Office
Sean Grayson
  • Grayson, who was convicted of second degree murder in the murder of the unarmed Black woman in her Springfield-area home, received the maximum sentence
  • The Massey Commission issued a statement saying no ruling can undo the harm and trauma that resulted from the case
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois joined her Democratic colleagues in blocking funding for Homeland Security
  • A first amendment advocacy group is suing over a law that requires nonprofits to get permission to use "Democrat" or "Republican" in their name
  • The Indiana legislature continues its efforts to lure the Chicago Bears
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Related Stories