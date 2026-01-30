Deputy Sean Grayson sentenced 20 years in Sonya Massey's killing| First Listen
- Grayson, who was convicted of second degree murder in the murder of the unarmed Black woman in her Springfield-area home, received the maximum sentence
- The Massey Commission issued a statement saying no ruling can undo the harm and trauma that resulted from the case
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois joined her Democratic colleagues in blocking funding for Homeland Security
- A first amendment advocacy group is suing over a law that requires nonprofits to get permission to use "Democrat" or "Republican" in their name
- The Indiana legislature continues its efforts to lure the Chicago Bears