Illinois-based American Academy of Pediatrics releases recommend vaccine schedule | First Listen
- The recommendations from the Academy of Pediatrics departed from federal guidelines which cut the number of recommended vaccines
- Illinois' two U.S. Senators are slamming the Trump administration over the amount of money spent on deploying National guard troops to cities
- Illinois has filed or joined more than 50 lawsuits against the Trump administration
- Skating on some of Springfield Park District ponds is not allowed because the ice isn't thick enough