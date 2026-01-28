COMMENT: Downstate Illinois Must Be a Priority This General Assembly Session

Recently, Western Illinois Rep. Kyle Moore sought public feedback through a “Legislative Survey.” One open-ended question asked what the most important issue the General Assembly should address in the upcoming spring session might be. What follows was originally my response as a constituent. I decided to share it publicly instead, because this conversation should extend beyond one survey and one elected official.

The most important issue the General Assembly should address is the development of a serious, long-term plan to invest in Downstate Illinois, including Western Illinois, where I am writing from. Too often, small cities, towns, and rural communities across Downstate Illinois feel overlooked in statewide decision-making. While the Chicago metropolitan area is rightly influential due to its population size and economic contribution, Downstate communities are essential to a strong Illinois. When these communities thrive, the entire state benefits.

So, what might it look like to address the needs of Downstate Illinois in practice?

First, Downstate schools need sustained investment, particularly in infrastructure, that many small communities simply cannot afford on their own. Strong schools are critical to keeping families and attracting new ones to smaller cities and towns Downstate. Without them, people may move elsewhere in search of better opportunities. The General Assembly should ensure that Downstate communities have schools and facilities that are safe, well-equipped, and a source of local pride. These schools often serve as community hubs that bring neighbors together and prepare students to be active participants in civic and economic life here in Illinois for years to come. They deserve to be treated as such.

Second, Downstate Illinois needs economic resources that support locally owned businesses and workforce development. Many existing and potential businesses face barriers related to access to capital, technical assistance, workforce training, and succession planning as owners retire. The state can and should do more by providing targeted support for small business financing, infrastructure, and job training. Downstate Illinois is rich in opportunity and entrepreneurial spirit, but it needs a state partner that treats regional growth as a statewide priority rather than a secondary concern.

Third, the General Assembly should invest in farming communities by encouraging greater diversification of crops and markets. Much of our agricultural system is currently locked into corn and soybeans, even though many of those products are not directly feeding people. This system exists because the infrastructure and markets are already in place, but that does not mean it is the best or most sustainable path forward. Markets should lead whenever possible, but when they are slow to adapt, the state can play a constructive role. Farmers want to work, to produce, and to sell what they grow, not rely on government bailouts for crops that struggle to find buyers. They deserve the dignity of being able to do so. Expanding opportunities to grow food that communities can eat and sell here in Illinois strengthens self-sufficiency, local economies, and rural independence.

Fourth, Illinois must invest in its public universities, which are disproportionately located outside the Chicago metropolitan area, and work to lower the cost of attendance. These institutions are anchors for many Downstate communities and help drive population stability, job creation, and local business activity. It should not be cheaper for Illinois families to send their children out of state than to keep them here. When students stay in Illinois, they are more likely to build their lives here, supporting Downstate cities, towns, and employers rather than taking their talent and dollars to elsewhere. These efforts should also include expanded opportunities at community colleges and technical schools, making education and training more affordable and accessible for students across the state, regardless of the path they choose.

Finally, Downstate Illinois does not need one-size-fits-all solutions designed in Chicago and implemented at a distance. It needs consistent investment, respect for local priorities, community participation, and policies that allow people to work, raise families, and age in the places they want to call home. That requires a state government willing to listen, engage, and bring Downstate voices to the table as part of designing and implementing this long-term plan. The goals outlined above align closely with values deeply rooted in this region, including entrepreneurialism, fiscal responsibility, hard work, strong schools, and community connection.

This is only one part of a broader conversation about how the General Assembly can better address the needs of Downstate Illinois. It is not the be-all and end-all, and there are more needs than can be addressed here. Further, in advocating for greater attention to Downstate Illinois, I am not arguing that the Chicago metropolitan area or the state as a whole lacks pressing issues worthy of attention. Instead, like many people who live and work in Downstate Illinois, including elected officials such as Rep. Moore whose thoughtful engagement with constituents prompted this response, I care deeply about the future of this region and want to see its needs better addressed. I hope our elected leaders will continue to pursue policies and investments that reflect the shared commitment so many of us have to seeing this area thrive, because these investments will pay off in the long run for Illinois as a whole, not just Downstate.

AJ Simmons lives in Mendon, Illinois with his wife and their four children, two cats, and one dog.