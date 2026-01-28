Grandview receives grant for sports complex

The Village of Grandview was awarded a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to build a new sporting complex on the north side of the village.

The new complex will feature two bocce ball and pickle ball courts, two soccer fields, a basketball court, and a 5-foot-wide concrete walking path at the site. The park also will be graded for storm water prevention and have a fence around the north and east side.

The funding for the grant comes from the Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development program (OSLAD). Grandview qualifies as a distressed community under the program, which this year awarded $11.4 million to similar communities throughout Illinois.

“This project represents far more than new courts and walking paths. It represents opportunity, equity and investment in the people of Grandview,” said Village President Maria “Mia” Ray.

“For a small, economically challenged community like ours, OSLAD funding is the difference between having a vision and being able to bring that vision to life. This grant allows us to create a safe, accessible, and inclusive space where residents of all ages can be active, connect with one another, and take pride in their community.”

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments which helps communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects.

“There is an impressive amount of work, creativity and ambition that goes into planning new outdoor recreational facilities, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is thrilled to play a small part in helping communities thrive.” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

Grandview is a village of 1400 located adjacent to Springfield. The recently awarded grant is part of a multi-year plan to bring significant investment to Grandview’s infrastructure, encouraging growth for our future.

Learn more at villageofgrandview.gov.