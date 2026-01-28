© 2026 NPR Illinois
Pregnancy-related deaths in Illinois have become more prevalent in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:59 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A new report from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows more than nine percent of deaths between 2021 and 2022 were potentially preventable
  • Providers say the nearly 200-million dollars will receive in federal rural health grants will cover important updates for rural hospitals but won't help with Medicaid cuts
  • Illinois is experiencing a severe flu season with outbreak zones popping up across the state
  • A teacher with a long record of child molestation charges and convictions was fired last week by the Archdiocese of Chicago
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
