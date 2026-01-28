Pregnancy-related deaths in Illinois have become more prevalent in Illinois | First Listen
- A new report from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows more than nine percent of deaths between 2021 and 2022 were potentially preventable
- Providers say the nearly 200-million dollars will receive in federal rural health grants will cover important updates for rural hospitals but won't help with Medicaid cuts
- Illinois is experiencing a severe flu season with outbreak zones popping up across the state
- A teacher with a long record of child molestation charges and convictions was fired last week by the Archdiocese of Chicago