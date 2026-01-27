© 2026 NPR Illinois
Deputy convicted in the shooting and killing of Sonya Massey to be sentenced Thursday | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Sean Grayson was convicted of second degree murder last fall and will be sentenced in Springfield
  • Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is going head-to-head with Bloomington-based insurance giant, State Farm
  • Safety officials are warning of the potential for fires and carbon monoxide poisoning as cold temperatures persist
  • A report from the University of Chicago and University of Illinois shows a bachelor's degree is the most promising path to a good job
  • Illinois and Chicago are working to bring the Democratic National Convention back to the city
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
