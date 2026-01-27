Deputy convicted in the shooting and killing of Sonya Massey to be sentenced Thursday | First Listen
- Sean Grayson was convicted of second degree murder last fall and will be sentenced in Springfield
- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is going head-to-head with Bloomington-based insurance giant, State Farm
- Safety officials are warning of the potential for fires and carbon monoxide poisoning as cold temperatures persist
- A report from the University of Chicago and University of Illinois shows a bachelor's degree is the most promising path to a good job
- Illinois and Chicago are working to bring the Democratic National Convention back to the city