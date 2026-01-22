A case of Legionnaires' disease confirmed at the Shapiro Developmental Center | First Listen
- Testing is underway to determine potential sources of Legionnaires' disease exposure at the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, Illinois
- The Spring legislative session is getting underway
- A Democratic state senator has filed a measure to prohibit ICE agents from becoming police officers in Illinois
- The USDA recently shared more details about how it will dole out $11 billion in one-time payments to row crop farmers