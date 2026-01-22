© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
A case of Legionnaires' disease confirmed at the Shapiro Developmental Center | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 22, 2026 at 6:36 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Testing is underway to determine potential sources of Legionnaires' disease exposure at the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, Illinois
  • The Spring legislative session is getting underway
  • A Democratic state senator has filed a measure to prohibit ICE agents from becoming police officers in Illinois
  • The USDA recently shared more details about how it will dole out $11 billion in one-time payments to row crop farmers
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
