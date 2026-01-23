City of Springfield declares a Snow Emergency

The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works has declared a Snow Emergency for designated snow routes starting at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday and concluding at 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

Residents must remove all parked vehicles from marked snow emergency routes to ensure crews can clear the roads. To view the Snow Emergency Route Map and the city’s Snow and Ice Removal Policy, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/mue3pxp6

Drivers are reminded to watch for snow removal crews. Persons clearing private parking lots and sidewalks are reminded not to plow the snow into the streets.

It is a violation of city ordinance and doing so makes unsafe driving conditions.

During a winter storm, residents can call the Office of Public Works to report any problems or concerns at 217-789-2246.

SIDEWALK CLEARING

Residents and businesses are encouraged to keep their sidewalks clear as a safety measure during inclement winter weather.

According to Springfield City Ordinance Section 99.03, all sidewalks adjacent to properties must be cleared of snow by 10:00 a.m. each morning following a snow event. Non-compliance may result in a fine of $250.

Any complaints or concerns regarding sidewalk obstructions should be directed to the city’s Housing Division at 217.789.2167.