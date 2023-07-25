Public meeting planned on sewer issues in portion of Springfield

Members of the public will have an opportunity to learn more about the city's plan to address sewer system problems in a northern part of Springfield. The Office of Public Works will hold an informational meeting on the Northeast Area Pilot Sewer Investigation.

The plan includes investigation of sewer system defects and improper connections to the sanitary sewer system that contribute to sanitary sewer overflows in the pilot area. The pilot area is described as Sangamon Avenue on the north, North 22nd Street on the east, East Ridgely Avenue on the south, and North 19th Street on the west.

The meeting is July 27 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at King Pin Lanes, 3115 East Sangamon Ave., Springfield.

This meeting is the second of two public meetings as part of the implementation plan proposed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in response to the administrative order issued to the City of Springfield. Those living within the pilot area are encouraged to attend this meeting. Residents in the northeast part of the City of Springfield boundaries, neighborhood groups, other interested parties, and governmental agencies are welcome to attend.

According to the city, a presentation will be made to attendees, providing a brief history, overview of the pilot area investigative work, evaluation results, and implementation schedule. Meeting attendees are encouraged to ask questions and provide information about their connections to and experiences with the sanitary sewer system. Springfield Public Works staff and their consulting engineer will be available to answer questions and help collect information. Comments submitted after the meeting, both written and verbal, should contact the Springfield Sewer Engineer using the following information:

Vince Smith, PE

City of Springfield – Office of Public Works / Sewer Division

222 North 17th Street

Springfield, Illinois 62702

217-789-2244

public.works@springfield.il.us