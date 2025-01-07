Springfield announces branch and Christmas tree pickup schedule

The Department of Public Works announces the 2025 dates for the Branch Pickup Program and Christmas Tree Pickup. This program, conducted in quadrants, takes place four times a year. Please note that this program is separate from the bi-weekly Leaf Pickup Program, which is contracted to Lake Area.

In January, Christmas trees and branches will be collected during the same week. After January, the next collection will occur in April. Residents are reminded to have branches curbside during their scheduled week for collection.

Springfield Public Works

2025 Branch Pickup Schedule by Quadrant:

Northwest Quadrant

(North of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, and West of Walnut Street/J David Jones Parkway):

January 6

April 7

July 7

October 6

Southwest Quadrant

(South of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, West of Walnut Street):

January 13

April 14

July 14

October 13

Southeast Quadrant

(South of South Grand Avenue, and East of Walnut Street, including properties around Lake Springfield):

January 20

April 21

July 21

October 20

Northeast Quadrant

(North of South Grand Avenue, and East of Walnut Street/J David Jones Parkway):

January 27

April 28

July 28

October 27

Residents can also drop off branches year-round at Evans Recycling, located at 2100 J David Jones Parkway. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, is required. For additional information, contact Evans Recycling at (217) 370-3780.