Springfield announces branch and Christmas tree pickup schedule
The Department of Public Works announces the 2025 dates for the Branch Pickup Program and Christmas Tree Pickup. This program, conducted in quadrants, takes place four times a year. Please note that this program is separate from the bi-weekly Leaf Pickup Program, which is contracted to Lake Area.
In January, Christmas trees and branches will be collected during the same week. After January, the next collection will occur in April. Residents are reminded to have branches curbside during their scheduled week for collection.
2025 Branch Pickup Schedule by Quadrant:
Northwest Quadrant
(North of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, and West of Walnut Street/J David Jones Parkway):
January 6
April 7
July 7
October 6
Southwest Quadrant
(South of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, West of Walnut Street):
January 13
April 14
July 14
October 13
Southeast Quadrant
(South of South Grand Avenue, and East of Walnut Street, including properties around Lake Springfield):
January 20
April 21
July 21
October 20
Northeast Quadrant
(North of South Grand Avenue, and East of Walnut Street/J David Jones Parkway):
January 27
April 28
July 28
October 27
Residents can also drop off branches year-round at Evans Recycling, located at 2100 J David Jones Parkway. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, is required. For additional information, contact Evans Recycling at (217) 370-3780.