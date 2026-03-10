Strong tornadoes possible tonight as NWS raises risk level for severe weather

The National Weather Service is warning of an enhanced risk of tornadoes and other severe weather Tuesday night throughout Central Illinois.

Bloomington-Normal and Greater Peoria were both upgraded into a Level 4 (Moderate) risk of severe weather by the weather service. The tornado risk will be highest between 6-10 p.m. There is also a risk of wind and hail overnight until about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by Tuesday afternoon into early evening near a warm front draped between the Interstate 74 and Interstate 80 corridor. Storms will become more widespread across Central Illinois late Tuesday evening and overnight.

Unit 5, the largest school district in McLean County, canceled all after-school practices, music programs, clubs, games, and events Tuesday due to the forecast.