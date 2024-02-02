A change for some garbage customers in Springfield

The City of Springfield has provided more details regarding a change in residential trash service for some residents.

An abrupt announcement was made this week that customers with Waste Management would instead have Republic Services as their hauler. The change was effective Feb. 1.

Springfield Public Works said it has received notice Waste Management was divesting residential services in the metro area.

“While Waste Management will continue to operate under its brand in Springfield and other markets across the country, Republic Services will take over residential services in the Springfield metro area. Residents can expect their service day to remain unchanged. Single-family homes and commercial buildings with four or more apartment or condo units will not be impacted by this change,” the announcement said.

More details from the company on the transition were also made available.

“Residents will be able to keep the current can that was provided by Waste Management. Blue stickers will be supplied by Republic so their crews will know which residents have been added to the scheduled pickups. New routes have been added by Republic, and all scheduled pickup days that residents had with Waste Management will remain the same as of this point. This change ONLY affects Waste Management single-family homes, not business customers of Waste Management.”

The city added that both companies are working to ensure a smooth transition for residential waste services.

For questions, customers can call Republic Services at 217-522-7797. For all other inquiries, contact Public Works at 217-789-2255 or public.works@springfield.il.us.