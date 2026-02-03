Terrance Jordan officially named new District 186 superintendent

Springfield's school board unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Terrance Jordan to be the next superintendent Monday night.

Jordan has served most recently as Assistant Superintendent of Family, Community, and School Leadership for the district. That role involves strengthening relationships with families, improving school experiences and expanding programs and opportunities for students across the District.

He has also been a teacher, guidance dean and principal.

Jordan will assume the new role on July 1 after current superintendent Jennifer Gill retires.

Jordan's salary will be $230,000 a year.

