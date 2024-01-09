© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
High school senior Harrison Gray shares what life is like for students today and how to ask about the future

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:27 AM CST
Harrison Gray
Photo courtesy of Harrison Gray
Harrison Gray

Harrison Gray is a senior at Springfield High School and a student representative for the District 186 school board. In an interview on Community Voices, he shared the concerns seniors have and what they enjoy about school. He also explained the different educational opportunities for local students and how it’s helpful to ask “what are you interested in?” instead of “what’s next for you?”
Arts & Life Springfield School District 186
