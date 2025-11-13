Former Dist. 186 Superintendent Diane Rutledge honored with First Citizen Award

Diane Rutledge is the 63rd recipient of Springfield's First Citizen Award. The committee that makes the selection said Rutledge has dedicated more than five decades to improving the lives of children, families, and organizations across the Springfield area through her exceptional leadership, volunteerism, and advocacy.

"It is, however, Diane’s impact outside her role as an educator that earned her this year's award," the committee said in a news release. "Throughout her life, Dr. Rutledge has had a profound influence on generations of educators and students alike. Her leadership has elevated institutions, strengthened community programs, and inspired countless others to serve with the same passion and purpose."

The First Citizen program, established in 1963 by Springfield's Copley-owned newspapers, was created to honor individuals whose service has significantly contributed to the betterment of the Springfield area. Each year, a citizen board selects a winner from public nominations, recognizing outstanding community impact.

“Dr. Rutledge exemplifies what it means to be Springfield’s First Citizen,” said First Citizen Board President Butch Elzea. “Her impact reaches far beyond education. Through her decades of community service — in health care, youth development, and civic engagement — she has truly made the Springfield area a better place to live, learn, and grow as a community.”

Rutledge began her career as a teacher at Dubois Elementary. She later became Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools District 186. She has also served in leadership roles on more than two dozen community boards and organizations, including Memorial Health System, United Way of Central Illinois, Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois, and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.

"Her deep commitment to literacy led to the creation of the Books for Babies program at Springfield Memorial Hospital and local implementation of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ensuring children begin life with access to books and learning opportunities," said the First Citizen committee.

Dr. Rutledge and her husband, Steve, also established the Steve and Diane Rutledge Fund through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln to support ongoing causes including health care, women’s issues, law enforcement, and literacy — continuing their shared legacy of service.

Over her lifetime, Dr. Rutledge has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Illinois State Board of Education’s Those Who Excel Award of Excellence, the Good as Gold Lifetime Achievement Award, the Athena Award, and the Western Illinois University Distinguished Alumni Award.

She was honored at a ceremony held at Erin’s Pavilion at Southwind Park.

Nominees not selected this year will be considered for the following four years. To nominate someone for next year’s First Citizen, visit www.firstcitizenaward.org