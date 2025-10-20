Bank robbery suspects arrested after chase through Springfield

Springfield Police have issued a statement regarding arrests made following two bank robberies in the city this month:

On October 9, 2025 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Springfield Police responded to US Bank located at 800 E North Grand for a report of a hold-up alarm.

Subsequent calls came into dispatch advising that the bank had been robbed. Officers learned that the suspect was a male and was wearing a face covering. The suspect demanded money and was able to flee with several thousand dollars from the bank.

Officers searched for the male although were unable to locate him. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene to further investigate.

On October 18, 2025 at approximately 11:48 a.m., Springfield Police Officers responded to a robbery of Clock Tower Community Bank located at 1953 Sangamon Ave. The male suspect was armed with a screwdriver and demanded money from the employees. The suspect gathered several thousand dollars and began to flee. A witness was able to gather vehicle information which was later aired to responding officers.

Officers located and pursued the suspect vehicle. The vehicle stopped near the intersection of Pasfield St. and Monroe St. and two occupants exited. They were identified as Jacob Ortiz-Wilson (male, 35 years old from Danville, IL) and Shaea Keys (female, 32 years old from Danville, IL). A third subject, later identified as Winston Douglas (male, 33 from La Salle, IL) continued to flee in the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was eventually disabled near the intersection of Pasfield St. and Jefferson St.

Mr. Douglas was apprehended at that time. A search of the vehicle revealed two firearms inside. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were called to further investigate. Several Springfield Police squad cars were damaged while attempting to apprehend the suspect.

Officers arrested the three occupants of the vehicle for the following charges: Shaea Keys – Financial Institution Robbery, Theft of Property, Aggravated Fleeing / Eluding and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Jacob Ortiz-Wilson - Financial Institution Robbery, Theft of Property, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Mr. Douglas was charged with the robbery of Clock Tower Bank as well as the robbery at US Bank. This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. All charges are accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information about this shooting asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.