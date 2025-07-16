© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.

Co-host of ‘Academic Distinctions’ Zac Chase breaks down what’s happening in education for podcast listeners

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:48 PM CDT
Zac Chase stands in front of an American flag and a sign that says "The White House."
Courtesy of Zac Chase
Zac Chase

Zac Chase is an educator whose career spans from classrooms to the U.S. Department of Education. A Springfield native, Chase is also the co-host of Academic Distinctions, a podcast that brings insightful discussions on a wide range of topics in education. He spoke to Community Voices about his early experiences growing up in Springfield and writing for the State Journal-Register, and how those moments shaped his path into education. He also shared insights from his time at the U.S. Department of Education and explained challenges American schools face post-pandemic.

To listen to the podcast visit: https://www.academicdistinctions.com/
Tags
Government & Politics education
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories