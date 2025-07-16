Co-host of ‘Academic Distinctions’ Zac Chase breaks down what’s happening in education for podcast listeners
Zac Chase is an educator whose career spans from classrooms to the U.S. Department of Education. A Springfield native, Chase is also the co-host of Academic Distinctions, a podcast that brings insightful discussions on a wide range of topics in education. He spoke to Community Voices about his early experiences growing up in Springfield and writing for the State Journal-Register, and how those moments shaped his path into education. He also shared insights from his time at the U.S. Department of Education and explained challenges American schools face post-pandemic.
To listen to the podcast visit: https://www.academicdistinctions.com/