Leo Wilder shares their vision for inclusive education at Pride Learning Academy

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 2, 2025 at 1:22 PM CDT
Mx. Leo Wilder
Courtesy of Leo Wilder
Mx. Leo Wilder

Mx. Leo Wilder is the founder of Pride Learning Academy, a microschool intended to better meet the needs of students. Wilder spoke to Community Voices about his inspiration behind starting the academy and how the school can prevent bullying, promote outdoor activities, support mental health, accommodate diverse learners and prepare students with practical skills.

For more information about Pride Learning Academy visit: https://www.pridelearningacademy.com/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
