© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do you think of the proposed elimination of federal public media funding? ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

What families need to know: Special education law with Attorney Matt Cohen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 20, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT
Matt Cohen
Courtesy of Matt Cohen
Matt Cohen

Matt Cohen is an attorney and founder of Matt Cohen & Associates. He specializes in special education, disability rights, and human services law. He spoke to Community Voices about the history of special education laws in Illinois, challenges that schools and families face, and gives his opinion on how the dismantlement of the Department of Education would affect education and kids with disabilities. Matt also gives advice on how families of children with special needs should navigate the school system. Learn more about the resources Matt Cohen & Associates have to offer here.
Tags
Government & Politics education
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories