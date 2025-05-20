What families need to know: Special education law with Attorney Matt Cohen

Matt Cohen is an attorney and founder of Matt Cohen & Associates. He specializes in special education, disability rights, and human services law. He spoke to Community Voices about the history of special education laws in Illinois, challenges that schools and families face, and gives his opinion on how the dismantlement of the Department of Education would affect education and kids with disabilities. Matt also gives advice on how families of children with special needs should navigate the school system. Learn more about the resources Matt Cohen & Associates have to offer here.