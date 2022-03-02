North Mac Public Schools Foundation provides grants to improve education for school district | Community Voices

The North Mac Public Schools Foundation is a non-profit that works to support the North Mac School District which educates students in towns such as Girard, Virden, Nilwood and Thayer. JR Earley is the president on the North Mac Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors and Shelley Lewis is the classroom grant coordinator. They spoke with Community Voices about the educational tools available to students as a result of grants provided by the North Mac Public Schools Foundation.