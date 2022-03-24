© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Dr. Matthew Vala teaches performing arts and builds confidence in students | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
Dr. Matthew Vala
Photo courtesy of Dr. Matthew Vala
/
Dr. Matthew Vala leads the Hoogland Education Department at the Hoogland Center for the Arts

Dr. Matthew Vala is the Education Director of the Hoogland Performing Arts Education program at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. He recently received his doctorate in voice performance. He spoke to Community Voices about how he created the education program, which teaches students performing arts skills as well as confidence. He announced on the show that he will soon complete his last season at the Hoogland Center and shared what he hopes to do next.

Originally aired March 24, 2022.

Tags

Community Voices performing artstheatreeducation
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
