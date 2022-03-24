Dr. Matthew Vala teaches performing arts and builds confidence in students | Community Voices

Dr. Matthew Vala is the Education Director of the Hoogland Performing Arts Education program at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. He recently received his doctorate in voice performance. He spoke to Community Voices about how he created the education program, which teaches students performing arts skills as well as confidence. He announced on the show that he will soon complete his last season at the Hoogland Center and shared what he hopes to do next.

Originally aired March 24, 2022.