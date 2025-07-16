Rosenthal to seek reelection to the Illinois House

Republican State Representative Wayne Rosenthal says he will seek re-election next year. Rosenthal is from Morrisonville and represents the 108th district, which includes Menard County and portions of Christian, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Sangamon Counties.

He’s a farmer and was first elected to the Illinois House in 2010. He resigned in 2015 to serve as Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director. He was reelected to the House in 2022.

“In Illinois, families are hurting, small towns are shrinking, and our freedoms are constantly under threat from Chicago politicians,” said Rosenthal. “I’m running for re-election to stand up for the hardworking people of central Illinois. I’ve been serving our nation and our communities my entire life and it is a privilege to continue to fight for you at the State Capitol.”

He listed his priorities as defending 2nd amendment rights and promoting personal liberty. He also said he wants to grow “good-paying” jobs, cut red tape for businesses and support agriculture.

Rosenthal said he is working to revise the Estate Tax to match Federal exemptions “so that farm families and small businesses can pass their work on to future generations.” He added the government needs to lower taxes and bring down the cost of energy, groceries, and healthcare.

Rosenthal has also served on the Lincoln Land Community College Board of Trustees since 2009, including as immediate past President.

He is a retired Brigadier General in the Illinois Air National Guard.