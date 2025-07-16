Critics of Donald Trump's big policy bill say it will grow the federal budget deficit | First Listen
- Congressman Darin LaHood rejects economic assessments that say the federal budget deficit will grow
- Two Democratic members of Congress running for U.S. Senate visited central Illinois to discuss federal spending cuts
- Illinois is one of 24 states suing the federal government over its decision to withhold nearly $7 billion in education funding
- State Farm is defending a looming rate increase in homeowner insurance