© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get involved now! ProtectMyPublicMedia.org Make the call.

Critics of Donald Trump's big policy bill say it will grow the federal budget deficit | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 16, 2025 at 7:48 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Congressman Darin LaHood rejects economic assessments that say the federal budget deficit will grow
  • Two Democratic members of Congress running for U.S. Senate visited central Illinois to discuss federal spending cuts
  • Illinois is one of 24 states suing the federal government over its decision to withhold nearly $7 billion in education funding
  • State Farm is defending a looming rate increase in homeowner insurance
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories