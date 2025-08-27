© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chicago Mayor Johnson tells President Trump and the National Guard to stay away| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 27, 2025 at 7:03 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Chicago Mayor Johnson calls Trumps threats to send the National Guard a military occupation
  • Illinois Democrats are condemning President Donald Trump's effort to end the state's cashless-bail pretrial system
  • The owner of the Wyndham City Center in downtown Springfield allegedly conspired to damage the hotel this spring
  • Illinois is renewing and effort to bring a new fertilizer production facilitate to East Central Illinois
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories