Metal detectors installed at Memorial Stadium this season

As the Fighting Illini football season begins this weekend, the University of Illinois Division of Public Safety and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a major security upgrade. Walk-through metal detection systems are installed at all Memorial Stadium entrances.

With season tickets sold out for the first time in more than 20 years, record crowds are expected, and keeping fans safe is a top priority, the university said.

It added fans visiting Memorial Stadium will have a similar entry experience to other major professional and collegiate sports venues around the United States. Fans will keep their belongings with them while passing through the upgraded metal detection system, and anyone who triggers an alarm will receive a secondary check with a handheld security wand.

Certain items such as sunglasses cases and stadium seats may still set off an alarm. To avoid delays, fans should place items such as stadium seats aside as directed by security staff before walking through the detector.

Illinois Athletics' clear bag policy adopted in 2018 remains in effect. Fans entering with bags will be required to pass through the existing bag check prior to entering through the metal detection system.

The new screening process is designed to enhance safety without slowing entry.

The detectors are in addition to previous seasons' upgrades of drone detection, on-site meteorologists, and expanded traffic closures.