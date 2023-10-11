U of I president, chancellors condemn Hamas attack and say troubled students, faculty and staff can get help

University of Illinois President Tim Killeen condemned the violence in Israel and Gaza and said support is available to students, faculty and staff in an email Wednesday,

“The unspeakable brutality of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians is simply horrifying,’’ he wrote. “Such acts can never be justified and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

The message, which included all the campus chancellors in the system, said members of the U of I community who are suffering because of the conflict are the university’s first priority, but also offered words to acknowledge the pain of Israelis and Palestinians.

“We are gravely concerned for Israelis and Palestinians who have been and may now be in harm’s way. Though we may be located half a world away geographically, many of you will be carrying heavy burdens in the days to come.”

Killeen continued, “We can decide as a community that we will support and care for one another, and we can recommit to our deeply held belief that the multicultural communities that compose our universities are our greatest strength.”

He noted that student support is available through the Counseling Center at the U of I Springfield and the Student Assistance Centers at the other two U of I campuses. Help for staff is offered through Employee Assistance programs.

