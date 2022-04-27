University of Illinois President tests positive for COVID-19

The University of Illinois announced President Tim Killeen is isolating at home after receiving a positive test result Saturday. Killeen is based at the university's Urbana-Champaign campus.

“My infection is an unfortunate reminder that the virus remains with us and that all of us must continue to take it seriously, remain vigilant and take reasonable precautions to prevent its spread. I am thankful to be fully vaccinated and doubly-boosted, and, thus far, my symptoms have been relatively mild,” Killeen said in a statement from the school.

The university said his wife, Dr. Roberta Johnson Killeen, who is taking care of him, has so far tested negative for the virus.