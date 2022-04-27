© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

University of Illinois President tests positive for COVID-19

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT
Tim Killeen
University of Illinois
/
Tim Killeen

The University of Illinois announced President Tim Killeen is isolating at home after receiving a positive test result Saturday. Killeen is based at the university's Urbana-Champaign campus.

“My infection is an unfortunate reminder that the virus remains with us and that all of us must continue to take it seriously, remain vigilant and take reasonable precautions to prevent its spread. I am thankful to be fully vaccinated and doubly-boosted, and, thus far, my symptoms have been relatively mild,” Killeen said in a statement from the school.

The university said his wife, Dr. Roberta Johnson Killeen, who is taking care of him, has so far tested negative for the virus.

Tim Killeen University of Illinois
Sean Crawford
