Governor Pritzker tells President Trump to stay out of Chicago | First Listen
- President Trump has threatened to send National Guard troops to Chicago
- A hearing is set for this week for Ameren customers to learn more about a proposed natural gas hike
- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting
- A central Illinois man will be detained as he awaits trial for allegedly killing his unborn child
- An expert from Illinois State University say AI could be helpful in legal work if used responsibly