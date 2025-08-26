© 2025 NPR Illinois
Governor Pritzker tells President Trump to stay out of Chicago | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 26, 2025 at 6:45 AM CDT
  • President Trump has threatened to send National Guard troops to Chicago
  • A hearing is set for this week for Ameren customers to learn more about a proposed natural gas hike
  • Springfield Police are investigating a shooting
  • A central Illinois man will be detained as he awaits trial for allegedly killing his unborn child
  • An expert from Illinois State University say AI could be helpful in legal work if used responsibly
News Local NewsFirst Listen
