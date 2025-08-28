© 2025 NPR Illinois
Statewide: A fairer approach to redistricting?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:15 PM CDT
NPR

While redistricting is in the headlines now, a bipartisan effort is underway to change how Illinois draws legislative districts. Supporters say it would bring a fairer approach that would better represent the state's population. But it has major hurdles to clear.

Also:

* What does the law say about President Trump's threats to send troops to Chicago to deal with crime? Would it be constitutional?

* Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan discusses the possibility of the military on Chicago's streets. Duncan runs an anti-violence program.

* Peter Medlin reports on funding increases in the Monetary Award Program since the state's budget impasse a decade ago.

Leann Hall poses for a picture with Mike, the Oxford sheep she's showing at the Illinois State Fair. Mike was not interested in baaing for the radio. "He's generally the strong, silent type," Hall said.
Brian Mackey/Illinois Public Media
Leann Hall poses for a picture with Mike, the Oxford sheep she's showing at the Illinois State Fair. Mike was not interested in baaing for the radio. "He's generally the strong, silent type," Hall said.

* Harvest Public Media travels to three state fairs in the Midwest and brings us an audio postcard.

* Rich Egger reports on potential changes coming to Western Illinois University.

* Charlie Schlenker talks with former GOP Congressman Ray LaHood about an effort to change the redistricting process in Illinois.

* Member station WBEZ tracks down an old book in Chicago's Public Library.

* Maureen McKinney talks with University of Illinois Professor Charee Thompson about research that shows women often have difficulty communicating with health care providers.

* Ryan Denham reports a central Illinois attorney has been sanctioned after filing a brief partially written by artificial intelligence and what it shows about the positives and negatives of A.I. in the access to justice.

Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
