Months after a fire, the 400 block of East Adams St. in Springfield reopens to traffic

The 400 block of East Adams Street has officially reopened to vehicular traffic in downtown Springfield. The street had been closed off since a fire last June.

"This development marks a significant step forward for both downtown residents and local businesses who have eagerly anticipated the return of regular traffic flow. The reopening also paves the way for the Old Capitol Farmers Market to return to its original location," according to announcement from the City of Springfield.

Several businesses and residents were displaced after the fire. Among them, Cafe Moxo and the Cats' Pyjamas Cat Cafe have relocated. The buildings at 417 and 421 East Adams suffered extensive structural damage. The one at 413 Adams Street was demolished.

Safety precautions had prevented vehicles on the street as building demolition was taking place. Temporary fencing has been moved back to the curb line to test the pavement for any underlying damage. While the street has now reopened to traffic, the sidewalk on the north side of Adams Street remains closed. The City said this section will stay fenced off until necessary repairs can be made. Temporary closures may still occur as work continues.

“Local businesses have expressed their concerns about the impact of the extended closure, and the City thanks them for their patience and resilience. Reopening Adams Street is a positive milestone, and we look forward to the renewed foot traffic and economic activity in the heart of downtown,” said Mayor Misty Buscher.

“We’re thrilled to see the east 400 block reopen, and even more excited that the Old Capitol Farmers Market will return very close to its original location," said Carlos Ortega, Director of Downtown Springfield Inc. "The market is a cornerstone of downtown community life, and having it back where people know and love it will bring fresh energy and visibility to our local businesses.”

