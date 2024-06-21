© 2024 NPR Illinois
Fire leaves East Adams St. block closed; Old Capitol Farmer's Market adjusts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Maureen Foertsch McKinney,
Sean Crawford
Published June 21, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT
Mayor Misty Buscher stands behind podium along 4th St.
Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher addresses reporters Thursday.

Cleanup after a fire that destroyed much of a building at 413 and 415 E. Adams St. in Springfield's downtown will be delayed as engineering specialists determine the stability of the structure and those nearby. The top three floors were torn down this week because of safety concerns.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning in the location that housed The Cat's Pyjamas cat cafe, the Elf Shelf book and music store on the second floor and an art studio. A museum exhibit that featured art and artifacts related to the Pillsbury Mills facility were on the third floor and officials was a total loss. Some residents were also displaced.

The 400 block of E. Adams St. is expected to be closed at least through the weekend.

Mayor Misty Buscher said during a news conference that Saturday’s Old Capitol Farmers Market will be moved west along 4th. Buzz Bomb Brewery will remain open, but patrons will need to enter on the side of the building facing 4th St.

"The rest of the street needs to remain closed including the sidewalks for your safety." Buscher said.  

A “Benefit for Businesses Affected by Adams Family Fire” fund has been set up through Illinois National Bank and donations are being accepted at any of the bank's locations to help the affected residents and business owners.

Ad Astra Wine and Tapas Barhas listed more ways to help through its Facebook page.

