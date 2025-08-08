State Week: Illinois messes with Texas

A group of Texas Democratic legislators fled their home state and some took refuge in Illinois. The action was an attempt to prevent a vote on a new political map in Texas to benefit Republicans. The stunt gained national attention and put Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has defended their right to be here, in the national spotlight.

Also, Central Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood ended speculation he might run for the U.S. Senate by announcing a House reelection bid. And a new law is aimed at protecting the Mahomet Aquifer, a major drinking water source.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and IPR Statehouse Reporter Alex Degman.