Two people found shot at rural Washburn home in Woodford County

Authorities are investigating a "domestic situation" in Woodford County on Saturday that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Woodford County sheriff's deputies responded around 1:41 a.m. Saturday to a residence in rural Washburn for the "domestic situation with reported gunshots," the sheriff's department said in a statement. An address was not provided. Washburn is located about 25 miles northeast of Peoria.

Police found a woman outside with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found a man in an upstairs bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.