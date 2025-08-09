Naked gunman sought after two police officers are shot and house catches fire in Gibson City

Authorities are trying to find a 70-year-old man who shot two police officers early Saturday in Gibson City before his home went up in flames and he disappeared naked. The officers are expected to survive.

Authorities said the two officers encountered David D. Jordan around 2:31 a.m. near the 100 block of Ash Street in Gibson City after responding to a report of a naked man. When they made contact with Jordan at his home, Jordan allegedly opened fire and shot both of them, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, the house caught fire. Jordan was last seen at the residence, but his whereabouts were unknown as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

Gibson City is a town of about 3,500 people, around 30 miles east of Bloomington-Normal.

Jordan was last seen unclothed and is considered armed and dangerous. If you should see Jordan, do not approach him and call 911. Those with information should contact GCPD at (217) 784-8666.

The two injured officers were taken the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. They work for the Gibson City Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Department.

Illinois State Police is leading the investigating.

Jordan does not appear to have an extensive criminal record in Ford County, where Gibson City is located. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of public indecency/lewd exposure in 2016 and received 18 months of court supervision.