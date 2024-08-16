© 2024 NPR Illinois
'Echoes of Change' forum reflects on Central Illinois journalism and social justice in the 1980s

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 16, 2024 at 2:30 PM CDT
Promotional graphics including the text "Echoes of Change" and photos from the 1980s.
UIS
Echoes of Change took place on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

"Echoes of Change: Central Illinois Journalism and Social Justice in the 1980s" is a forum hosted by the Sangamon Experience at the University of Illinois Springfield and co-sponsored by NPR Illinois. The conversation explored the impact of local journalism during a transformative era. Mary Bohlen, journalist and UIS associate professor emerita of communication, moderated the conversation. Panelists included Fletcher Farrar, editor of the Illinois Times; Ann Anderson Mustard, former WCIA-TV reporter who covered the Illinois State Capitol; Larry Golden, professor emeritus of political studies and legal studies and founding director of the Illinois Innocence Project at UIS; and Frank McNeil, former Springfield alderman and plaintiff in the 1987 lawsuit that changed the city’s commission form of government.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
